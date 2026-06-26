Gayatri Jayanti Celebrated Across Maharashtra With Spiritual Fervour & Mass Participation

Mumbai: The All World Gayatri Parivar organised a series of spiritual, cultural and social programmes across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra to mark the occasion of Gayatri Jayanti Mahaparva.

On the eve of the festival, bhajan programmes and public awareness initiatives were held at various locations, aimed at promoting spiritual growth and social upliftment. One of the main celebrations took place at Gayatri Chetna Kendra in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, where devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in a day-long programme marked by devotion and reverence.

The event commenced at 5.30 am with meditation and aarti, followed by collective chanting of the Gayatri Mantra in the Gayatri Temple until 9 am. Hundreds of seekers and members of the Gayatri Parivar took part in the spiritual practice.

Addressing the gathering, senior Gayatri Parivar activist A N Verma recalled that the organisation’s founder, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma Acharya, left his mortal body on 2 June 1990. Verma narrated how Acharya had instructed the revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma to inform family members of his passing only after they had received prasad and her address had concluded, as thousands of followers from India and abroad had assembled at Shantikunj in Haridwar for the Gayatri Jayanti celebrations. Verma said the incident reflected the founder’s deep affection and concern for his followers.

Following the collective chanting, a Panchkundiya Gayatri Mahayagya was conducted, drawing nearly 500 devotees. The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to practise the values embodied in the Gayatri Mantra and contribute towards the moral and cultural upliftment of families, society and the nation.

Several traditional rites, including Gayatri Diksha, Yagyopaveet, Annaprashan, Mundan, Garbh Sanskar and Birthday Sanskar ceremonies, were also performed. Organisers said these rituals helped introduce participants to the philosophical and cultural values of Indian tradition.

The programme concluded with the distribution of prasad and fellowship among devotees, with the atmosphere remaining imbued with spiritual energy, harmony and devotion throughout the day.

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