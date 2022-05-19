Watch: Gas tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, traffic hit

A gas tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway which adversely impacted the traffic on the stretch, reports from TOI stated.
The incident took place at Medhwan in Palghar district.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. However, the gas tanker appeared to be leaking, the report said.
#Watch | A gas tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway at Medhwan in Palghar district.#Palghar #PalgharNews #Gastanker #Mumbai #Viral #ViralVideo #Trending #Gas #Medhwan #Trendingnow pic.twitter.com/R2BLMzvi1L— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 19, 2022
