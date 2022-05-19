e-Paper Get App
Watch: Gas tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, traffic hit

The incident took place at Medhwan in Palghar district.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

Representative Image | Unsplash
A gas tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway which adversely impacted the traffic on the stretch, reports from TOI stated.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. However, the gas tanker appeared to be leaking, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:51 PM IST