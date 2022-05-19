Watch: Gas tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, traffic hit

A gas tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway which adversely impacted the traffic on the stretch, reports from TOI stated.

The incident took place at Medhwan in Palghar district.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. However, the gas tanker appeared to be leaking, the report said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:51 PM IST