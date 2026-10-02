Garib Nagar Rehabilitation Begins: MMRDA Gives Possession Letters To 94 Of 100 Eligible Families

MMRDA has begun allotting rehabilitation homes to eligible Garib Nagar families affected by the Bandra Terminus land clearance | AI Generated Image (X - @airnews_mumbai)

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The rehabilitation of 100 eligible families from Bandra East’s Garib Nagar slum has finally begun, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) issuing possession letters to 94 beneficiaries on the first day.

The remaining six eligible families are expected to receive their possession letters shortly, bringing the authority closer to completing the rehabilitation process linked to the removal of encroachments on railway land.

Possession Letters Issued To 94 Families

The possession letters were issued through MMRDA’s computerised flat-allotment centre and its e-rehabilitation system in the presence of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

Of the 100 families, 16 are being rehabilitated in the HDIL Kurla project, while the remaining 84 will be accommodated at the Bhandari Metalurgy project.

The development follows the Western Railway’s action in May to clear encroachments on land required for the expansion of Bandra Terminus. Around 500 huts in Garib Nagar were removed during the drive.

Of these, 100 structures had been identified as eligible for rehabilitation, while the remaining 400 were classified as ineligible following surveys, verification and the judicial process.

Rehabilitation Faced Delays Over OCs

The rehabilitation of the eligible families had, however, faced delays, particularly over the availability of occupancy certificates (OCs) for the rehabilitation buildings. MMRDA had earlier told the High Court that allotment of flats had been completed but possession of some homes was pending.

At the HDIL Kurla project, allotment letters had been issued to 11 of the 16 eligible families, with seven already receiving possession, while the remaining cases were under process.

At Bhandari Metalurgy, allotment letters had been issued to all 84 families, with MMRDA working to complete the formalities required for possession.

Remaining Structures Await Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation is significant because the removal of the remaining eligible huts is linked to the availability of alternative accommodation. MMRDA officials had indicated that the remaining structures would be removed only after the eligible families were rehabilitated, in line with the court’s directions.

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With possession letters now issued to 94 families, the authority is expected to complete the remaining rehabilitation soon. Once the process is over, MMRDA will approach the railway administration for further action on the remaining structures.

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