Garib Nagar Demolition: 19 Arrested So Far For Stone-Pelting As Anti-Encroachment Drive Enters Day 4 In Mumbai's Bandra; 90% Work Completed

Garib Nagar Demolition Violence: 16 Arrested After Stone-Pelting In Mumbai's Bandra; 85% Clearance Completed As Work Continues On Day 3 |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested 19 people so far in connection with the stone-pelting and violence that erupted during the massive anti-encroachment demolition drive at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, even as Western Railway said nearly 90 per cent of the demolition work has now been completed.

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According to police officials, 15 accused were produced before the Bandra court on Thursday and were remanded to police custody till May 26. Three more accused are scheduled to be produced before the court on Friday, while one minor detained in the case has been sent to the Children’s Remand Home. Police said the investigation is still underway and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

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The violence had broken out earlier this week after tensions escalated during the demolition of alleged illegal structures near Bandra Terminus. Stone-pelting incidents and clashes with police had turned the area tense, leaving several police personnel injured and prompting authorities to register cases against over 100 people.

Meanwhile, Western Railway’s large-scale anti-encroachment operation continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday under heavy security deployment. The drive is being jointly carried out by Western Railway, Mumbai Police, civic officials and railway security agencies to ensure law and order is maintained throughout the operation.

Western Railway CPRO Gives Demolition Progress Details

Addressing the media, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said proactive arrangements had been made to ensure the demolition process remains smooth, safe and efficient. He stated that around 90 per cent of the demolition work had been completed by the end of Day 3.

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“In contrast to the riot-like situation witnessed on Wednesday, Thursday’s demolition drive remained peaceful,” officials said. Nearly 1,100 personnel and 13 machines were deployed on Thursday for what is being described as Western Railway’s biggest anti-encroachment drive in recent years.

Authorities said the operation is now focused on dismantling softer structures and upper-floor portions built above eligible hutments, while ensuring that ground-floor rehabilitation-eligible structures are not damaged.

Officials added that debris removal operations are continuing round-the-clock. “Work does not stop at night and debris-clearing continues continuously,” the railway spokesperson said.

The demolition drive is expected to continue till May 23, after which reduced manpower will remain on-site for post-demolition clearance and fencing work to prevent fresh encroachments on railway land.

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