Ganpati Visarjan Turns Violent? Mumbai Resident Alleges Assault After Objecting To Late-Night Dhol-Tasha | Instagram of addy.wait

A Goregaon resident has alleged that he was assaulted by a group of people during a Ganpati Visarjan procession in Mumbai after he complained about loud dhol-tasha celebrations taking place after 10 pm.

Advait Madkaikar said the incident took place two days ago. According to Madkaikar, he first complained to the police about the late-night celebrations before deciding to go outside and see what was happening.

He said he followed the procession and took photographs, including one showing a car and its driver. Madkaikar alleged that the man in the car confronted him and asked him to delete the photograph.

Madkaikar said that although he told the man that he had not taken any inappropriate photograph, the man got out of the car with four to five others. He alleged that the group surrounded him and assaulted him.

"I did not even understand what was happening to me for 15-20 seconds," Madkaikar said, adding that he eventually found himself lying on the roadside with blood coming from his nose. He said he raised an alarm after realising he was being assaulted, following which the group allegedly fled the spot.

Madkaikar said he was taken to a hospital after the incident, where doctors told him that his nose had been fractured. He also showed bruising and swelling around his eyes and face.

He subsequently approached the police station and filed an FIR. He said he had photographs showing the vehicle's number plate and the alleged driver's face, but would blur the identifying details while sharing them publicly.

"I want to let the cops do their work. I will support them. I will help them as much as I can," Madkaikar said.

Appealing against intimidation and violence during Ganpati celebrations, Madkaikar said such festivities should bring people together rather than create fear among citizens. He said the festival should not be used to intimidate or threaten people.

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