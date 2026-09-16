Ganpati Immersion Row: Devotees Clash With Police & Civic Body Over Traditional Lake Immersion In Virar | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Virar: Tension was reported in several parts of Vasai-Virar after the Municipal Corporation and police opposed the immersion of one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idols in natural lakes.

In Virar East’s Kopri village, a confrontation took place between Ganesh devotees and police after devotees were stopped from immersing Ganesh idols in the local lake. Devotees expressed strong anger over the decision to discontinue a traditional immersion practice that had been followed for several years.

In protest, local villagers reportedly broke open the gate of the lake, which had been closed by the administration, and proceeded with the immersion of the Ganesh idol.

To prevent environmental damage, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation had set up artificial immersion ponds at various locations across the city.

However, disputes were reported in Virar and Nalasopara as several Ganesh devotees insisted that their traditional Ganesh idols should be immersed in natural lakes rather than artificial ponds.

The situation led to arguments and confrontations between devotees and the administration, highlighting the tension between traditional immersion practices and environmental protection measures.

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