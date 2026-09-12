Ganeshotsav Security Boost In Kalyan As Police Conduct Route March Across Key Areas Ahead Of Festival Rush |

Kalyan: With Ganeshotsav approaching the Kalyan police conducted a route march through key parts of the city on Saturday evening, signalling heightened security preparedness ahead of the festival and the expected increase in public movement.

Route March Begins From Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan

The route march was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyan Division) Ashok Honmane. It began at Saturday around 6 pm from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan, within the jurisdiction of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station.

The police contingent moved through Mohammad Ali Chowk and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk before entering the jurisdiction of Bazaar Peth Police Station. The march subsequently covered Shankarrao Chowk, Gheladevji Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, the old Bazaar Peth Police Station, Dudh Naka, Parnaka and Lal Chowki, where it concluded at around 6.40 pm.

Senior Officers Participate In Festival Security Drill

ACP Ashok Honmane and the senior police inspector of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station were among the officers who participated in the exercise.

The security drill saw the participation of 13 police officers, 72 police personnel, 32 newly inducted police personnel, 42 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel and 20 Home Guards.

The deployment also included two CRM mobile units, two Peter mobile units and two beat marshal teams.

March Helps Police Assess Sensitive Locations Before Celebrations

The route march covered busy market stretches and key junctions falling under two police station jurisdictions. The exercise was aimed at reinforcing police visibility, assessing security preparedness and ensuring effective crowd management during the festival.

With Ganeshotsav drawing large crowds across Kalyan police presence and preparedness in densely populated and commercially active areas assume significance. The march also allowed personnel to familiarise themselves with the route and assess points that could require additional attention during peak festival hours.

The police have been reviewing arrangements in advance to ensure that celebrations pass off smoothly while maintaining public safety and law and order across the city.

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