Ganeshotsav 2026: Western Railway Announces Special Trains From Mumbai To Mangaluru; Booking From August 9

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Mumbai: Western Railway announced special weekly train services between Mumbai Central and Thokur near Mangaluru in Karnataka to accommodate the additional rush during Ganeshotsav 2026. The special trains are expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers heading towards the Konkan and coastal Karnataka during the festive season.

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Details On Special Trains

Train No. 09013 Mumbai Central–Thokur Special will commence its service on September 15, 2026, and will operate every Tuesday. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 10.45 am and reach Thokur at 8.50 am the following day.

The return service, Train No. 09014 Thokur–Mumbai Central Special, will begin on September 16, 2026, and operate every Wednesday. It will depart from Thokur at 11 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 7.40 am the next day.

The special services will halt at several stations along the route, including Borivali, Kaman Road, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Panvel, Mangaon, Pen, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Vaibhavwadi Road, Thivim, Sindhudurg, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Surathkal and Thokur, among others.

Bookings Start Tomorrow

Booking for both trains will open on August 9, 2026, at 8 am. Passengers can reserve seats through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or the official IRCTC booking platform. With demand expected to rise sharply during Ganeshotsav, passengers have been advised to book their tickets early.

The introduction of the special trains is aimed at easing pressure on regular services during the festive period, when thousands of passengers from Mumbai and neighbouring areas travel towards the Konkan region and Karnataka. Western Railway said the services are being operated to facilitate passengers and accommodate the additional crowd during Ganeshotsav.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest railway information before travelling, particularly for updated stoppages, timings and coach composition. Since these are special services, they will operate only on the notified dates and will not function as regular daily trains.

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