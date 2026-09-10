Ganeshotsav 2026: Thane Police Warn Bhiwandi Mandals Of Arrest, DJ Equipment Seizure For Noise Violations

Thane Police have warned Bhiwandi Ganeshotsav mandals and DJ operators of strict action for breaching noise pollution norms | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 10, 2026: Ganeshotsav mandals and DJ operators violating noise pollution norms will face strict action, including criminal cases, seizure of sound equipment and arrest, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe warned on Wednesday.

The warning was issued during a felicitation ceremony organised at the auditorium of Oswal College in Anjurphata under the guidance of the Thane Police Commissionerate. The event honoured public Ganeshotsav mandals that had celebrated the festival in an environmentally friendly manner and in accordance with police guidelines.

Addressing representatives of Ganesh mandals and devotees, Dudhe said Ganeshotsav was a festival of faith and celebration, but violations of the law and court directives would not be tolerated in the name of festivities.

Ganeshotsav should be celebrated peacefully and in an environmentally friendly manner while strictly adhering to the directions of the High Court and other applicable rules, he said.

Strict Action Against DJ Use

Police officials made it clear that the administration would adopt a stricter approach towards the use of DJs and high-decibel sound systems during this year's festival. Mandals found violating prescribed noise pollution norms could face criminal action, while DJ operators could have their equipment seized and face arrest.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Choughule, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mahamandal president Madan Bhoi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pawan Bansod, members of the peace committee and a large number of Ganesh devotees.

Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal Retains Top Honour

Meanwhile, prizes were distributed to public Ganeshotsav mandals for their organisation, discipline and adherence to environmental and police guidelines during last year's festival.

A total of 43 public Ganeshotsav mandals had participated in the competition last year. Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal once again secured the first position and won the rolling shield and first prize. The award was received by the mandal's working president and corporator Rajesh Shetty along with other office-bearers from Additional CP Ashok Dudhe.

Sanyukt Mitra Mandal, Gauripada, and Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal jointly secured the second position.

The third prize was jointly awarded to Late Pandit Nana Mitra Mandal, Chandan Bagh, and Swami Samarth Seva Samiti Ganeshotsav Mandal.

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Yuva Mitra Mandal, Khoni, received a special commendation award. Several other Ganeshotsav mandals were also honoured at the police station level for their disciplined conduct and better organisation.

With the police issuing a clear warning ahead of Ganeshotsav, authorities have appealed to mandals and DJ operators to comply with noise pollution norms and court directives to ensure a peaceful and trouble-free celebration.

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