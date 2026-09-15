Ganeshotsav 2026: Sakinakyacha Maharaja’s 45-Foot Ganpati Idol Recognised As Mumbai’s Tallest By Winners Book Of World Records

The towering Saki Naka idol features Lord Ganesha in a regal Peshwai-inspired appearance with a sword and trishul | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The Sakinakyacha Maharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was awarded a world record for consecrating Mumbai’s tallest Ganpati idol this year. Standout amongst the city's towering deities, the grand 45-foot idol was recognised by the Winners Book of World Records during a citation ceremony held on Tuesday evening at the pandal site.

The world record certificate was formally presented on Tuesday evening by Dr Esha Agarwal, former Miss India and the chairman of the Winners Book of World Records, alongside the organisation's founder-president, Dr Deepak Harke. The plaque was received by the mandal’s office bearers amidst cheers from hundreds of local residents and volunteers who gathered at Saki Naka.

45-Foot Idol Takes Centre Stage

The larger-than-life idol, housed at the Samhita Complex near the Telephone Exchange in Saki Naka, stands at an imposing 45 feet, showcasing Lord Ganesha in a fiercely regal posture. The idol adorns a traditional Peshwai pheta (turban) while holding a sword and a trishul (trident) in its hands.

The entire pandal has been designed to imitate the historic Malhar Temple of Jejuri to complement the martial theme. According to the mandal's office bearers, artisans spent over one and a half months constructing the idol directly on-site due to its immense dimensions, which precluded external transport.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, the mandal's secretary, Jack Jikamade, said, "The Ganesha idol, which is a magnificent blend of grandeur, striking sculpture and artistry, has added a chapter of dignity to the cultural and religious splendour of Mumbai. We see this record as a symbol of devotion, artistry, creativity and community unity. This has added a crown of honour to Sakinakyacha Maharaja and Mumbai's rich tradition of Ganeshotsav."

Visarjan Poses Logistical Challenges

The idol's aagman earlier this month drew thousands of devotees to the narrow arteries of Saki Naka, featuring traditional Nashik dhol troupes and live Lavani dance performances.

However, the 45ft structure is expected to bring planning and logistical challenges to the fore during the visarjan ceremony. The mandal has planned to deploy a massive industrial crane to assist in the final immersion ritual.

Also Watch:

According to Jikamade, overhead cables and utility wires along the procession path are either being temporarily removed or elevated to guarantee safe clearance.

He added that the civic body and the city police will be undertaking special measures along the route to ensure smooth conclusion of ritual, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/