Ganeshotsav 2026: Panvel RTO Launches App To Alert Motorists About Accident Black Spots, Road Hazards

The Panvel RTO has introduced a mobile safety app to warn motorists about dangerous stretches during Ganeshotsav travel | AI Generated Image

Panvel, September 3, 2026: Ahead of the expected surge in traffic on the Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa and Konkan-bound highways during Ganeshotsav, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, has launched a mobile application to alert motorists about accident-prone stretches and other potential road hazards.

App Alerts Motorists To Hazards

The ‘Black Spot RTO Panvel’ app provides advance information about identified accident black spots, dangerous curves and hazardous stretches falling under the jurisdiction of the Panvel RTO.

According to officials, the application is designed to alert motorists as they approach such locations, allowing them to slow down and exercise greater caution.

The application is available free of cost on both Android and iOS platforms. The RTO has appealed to Ganesh devotees travelling towards their native places in Konkan and other motorists to download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store before beginning their journey.

The initiative assumes significance with thousands of vehicles expected to travel towards Konkan during the Ganesh festival, resulting in increased traffic volumes on key highways and additional pressure on vulnerable stretches.

RTO Issues Road Safety Advisory

The RTO has also urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and avoid dangerous overtaking. Occupants of four-wheelers have been advised to wear seat belts, while two-wheeler riders have been asked to wear helmets at all times.

Motorists have been cautioned against driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Those experiencing fatigue or drowsiness have been advised to pull over at a safe location, take adequate rest and resume driving only after they are fit to continue.

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The RTO has appealed to motorists to make road safety a priority while travelling during the festive season.

“Drive safely to double the joy of welcoming Bappa and reach home safely with your family,” the Panvel RTO said in its safety message to Ganesh devotees and motorists.

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