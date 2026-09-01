Ganeshotsav 2026: Mumbai's Ganpati Mandals Prepare For Celebrations As No Formal Appeal Against DJs Issued In City

Mumbai Ganpati mandals are preparing for the 2026 festival while maintaining that loudspeaker use will follow permitted timings and decibel norms | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: At a time Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to Punekars to celebrate the upcoming 10-day Ganpati festival in a 'traditional and cultural manner' amid the protest in Pune to ban DJs and excessive sound systems causing noise pollution, there is no formal appeal for Mumbai. The sarvajanik Ganpati mandals are prepared to celebrate the festival in fervour, with sound systems playing as every year.

Loudspeakers Permitted On Visarjan Days

In Mumbai, the sarvajanik mandals have permission to play loudspeakers and amplifiers from 6 am to 12 midnight on four Ganpati visarjan days — September 15, 18, 19 and 25. The notification was issued by Mumbai City and Suburban Collector in February 2026 and remains valid.

A member of a sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal in Mumbai said, "We have not heard of any appeal for Mumbaikars to not play DJs or music systems. We will continue with our annual tradition to play music, dance and enjoy Ganesha's arrival and immersion procedures. However, we will ensure to end processions by 12 midnight and stay within decibel limits," the member said, who did not wish to be named.

Mandal Leaders Urge Decibel Compliance

Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal Samanvay Samiti's head Naresh Dahibavkar said, "In Mumbai, it is since 2012 that sarvajanik mandals have permission to play loudspeakers till 12 midnight on visarjan days. As per noise pollution control norms, the decibel limit till 10 pm should be below 55 dB and from 10 pm to 12 midnight should be below 45 dB. We always urge the mandal karyakartas to avoid playing DJs as its sound is excessive and crosses decibel limits, which not only causes noise pollution but in return can attract police action against them. Instead we appeal to the members to play dhol-tashas and celebrate in traditional way."

However, Dahibavkar said that several Ganpati Mandal karyakartas ignore the appeal and play loud music.

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Mumbaikars Expect Annual Practice

Kapil Mhapsekar, member of Sahyog Mitra Mandal in Chembur, said, "There is no appeal or any new announcement for Mumbai on playing loudspeakers. We get police permission every year to use loudspeakers on visarjan day till midnight. We ensure our society Ganpati visarjan procession ends within the given time limit and use banjo for children to dance. The noise remains within permitted limits."

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