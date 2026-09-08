Ganeshotsav 2026: MSRTC Fills 5,184 Group-Booked Buses For Konkan After 30 Per Cent Surcharge Withdrawal

MSRTC will operate thousands of additional buses from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Ganeshotsav travel to Konkan | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The withdrawal of a 30 per cent surcharge on group bookings has helped the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fill 5,184 buses for Ganeshotsav travel to Konkan, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the 5,741 additional buses booked for the festival.

The response has prompted the corporation to plan services from September 10 to 13, with buses to be operated from major bus stations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Ganeshotsav Bookings Rise

The bookings come as thousands of families prepare to travel to their villages for the annual festival. MSRTC has been planning additional services every year to connect passengers from Mumbai to their villages in Konkan, including remote hamlets and settlements.

This year, the fare decision has made group travel more affordable, helping the corporation complete bookings for 5,741 buses. Of these, 557 buses have been booked through individual reservations.

The Mumbai division accounts for 2,005 bookings, including 1,780 group bookings and 225 individual bookings. Thane has recorded 3,091 bookings, while Palghar has 645. The figures show the scale of the annual festival movement, with Thane accounting for the largest share of the bookings.

600 Mumbai Buses Planned

To meet the demand, MSRTC plans to deploy around 600 buses from its Mumbai division and bring in more than 4,000 buses from divisions including Nashik, Pune, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. Officials have been instructed to ensure that the buses are in good condition and fit for passenger service before deployment.

The corporation is also preparing for the operational challenges of the festival rush. Staff will work round the clock at bus stations and stops under the supervision of senior officers.

Vehicle repair teams will be stationed at several points along the Konkan highway to attend to breakdowns and other emergencies. Temporary toilets will also be set up at necessary locations along the routes.

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The bookings underline the importance of advance planning for the annual Ganeshotsav migration from Mumbai to Konkan. With thousands of passengers travelling together during a short period, the corporation's ability to maintain bus fitness, manage departures and respond to breakdowns will be crucial to ensuring a smooth journey.

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