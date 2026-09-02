Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 684 MSRTC Buses Reserved In Thane As Konkan Travel Rush Intensifies Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | Representative Image

Thane: As the state prepares to welcome Lord Ganesha on Monday, September 14 , rush hour has officially begun for thousands of Konkan natives living across Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar. With a long weekend lined up starting Friday afternoon—courtesy of the second Saturday and Sunday—devotees are flocking to secure any available transport to reach their native villages in Konkan.

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​To facilitate seamless travel for working professionals (chakarmanyas), the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has geared up its fleet. Group bookings for up to 40 passengers opened a month and a half in advance, while individual online and offline bookings commenced two months prior.

​Across eight key depots in the district—including Thane Central, Thane 1, and Bhiwandi—a total of 684 buses have been reserved so far, comprising 370 group bookings and 314 fully reserved buses. MSRTC officials noted that demand remains strong, though down from last year's total of 2,302 group bookings and 369 individual online bookings from Thane.

​"With one week remaining before Ganeshotsav, we expect the total number of group bookings to rise further," a Thane MSRTC official stated.

​Meanwhile, private luxury operators are seeing equal demand, with comfortable air-conditioned sleeper buses fully booked two months in advance at fares ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500.

​However, high demand has also led to safety concerns regarding unauthorized operators. Outside major pickup points like Vandana and Khopat, several unorganized school buses are reportedly transporting commuters under cramped, unsafe conditions to exploit the rush.

​Addressing safety concerns, a representative from Krishna Travels clarified their operational stance:

​"We strictly avoid taking bookings for unauthorized or makeshift vehicles like school buses. An accident would ruin the reputation we have built over decades. We only book buses from our network of 700 partner companies. Furthermore, we do not accept group bookings for political parties, as their buses are typically non-sleeper coaches intended only to drop passengers off in Konkan without providing return service."