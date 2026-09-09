Ganeshotsav 2026: Maharashtra To Hold 20,000 Free Health Camps At Ganesh Mandaps For Over 20 Lakh People

Ganesh mandals across Maharashtra will host free medical screening camps covering major lifestyle and serious diseases | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: Ganesh mandaps across Maharashtra will double up as ‘mini health centres’ this festive season, with the state government planning around 20,000 free health screening camps targeting more than 20 lakh people across all 36 districts.

The initiative, under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell, will offer preliminary screening for ailments including heart disease, kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes, besides infectious, neurological and paediatric conditions.

The second edition of the ‘Shri Ganesha Arogyacha’ campaign, conceptualised by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will involve around 10,000 public Ganesh mandals along with government and semi-government institutions, social organisations and charitable hospitals.

Health Screening Across Maharashtra

The initiative aims to make health screening accessible to people in both urban and rural areas, particularly those who may otherwise not undergo regular medical check-ups.

The campaign will also establish a link between screening and treatment. Patients suspected of having a serious illness will be referred to specialist doctors or hospitals for further investigations and treatment. Eligible beneficiaries will be assisted in accessing treatment through the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and other government health schemes.

Doctors and healthcare workers from government medical colleges, district hospitals, urban health centres, local bodies and charitable hospitals are expected to participate in the camps.

Focus On Early Disease Detection

The campaign will focus on early detection of lifestyle and other serious diseases, with screening for cardiovascular diseases, kidney ailments, cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, neurological disorders and paediatric conditions.

The government is expanding the campaign following the response to its first edition. Between August 28 and September 6 last year, 12,655 health camps were conducted and 7,04,073 people underwent free health screening. Of these, 18,800 patients were referred for further treatment.

The previous campaign also included 236 blood donation camps, in which 16,798 people donated blood.

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Appeal To Citizens

Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell, has appealed to citizens to make maximum use of the free health screening facilities being offered at the Ganesh mandals.

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