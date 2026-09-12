Ganeshotsav 2026: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Puts Visarjan Sites Online; CCTV Mandatory At Kolsewadi Ganesh Mandals

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar briefs public Ganesh mandal organisers on CCTV, safety and security measures ahead of Ganeshotsav in Kolsewadi | File Photo

Kalyan, September 12, 2026: Ganesh devotees in Kalyan-Dombivli can now find their nearest idol immersion point online, with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) publishing a ward-wise list of natural and artificial visarjan sites along with their Google Maps locations ahead of Ganeshotsav.

The festival will be celebrated from September 14 to 25. The civic administration has made the locations available online to help devotees and public Ganesh mandals plan their immersion routes and choose a convenient site.

The list includes the name and address of each immersion point, along with its Google Maps location. Citizens can access the information through the KDMC portal:

https://mandap.singlewindowsystemkdmc.in/place/place

The online facility is also expected to help citizens check the location and surrounding traffic conditions before proceeding for immersion. The KDMC has appealed to devotees and public mandals to use the facility while planning their visarjan.

CCTV Mandatory At Kolsewadi Pandals

Meanwhile, Kolsewadi Police have intensified security preparations ahead of the festival. A meeting with office-bearers of 40 public Ganesh mandals in the jurisdiction was held at the police station on Saturday.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar briefs public Ganesh mandal organisers on CCTV, safety and security measures ahead of Ganeshotsav in Kolsewadi | File Photo

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar issued security guidelines and asked every public mandal to install at least two CCTV cameras at its pandal. The surveillance will help monitor activities and assist the police in investigating any untoward incident.

Pagar also asked organisers to ensure that stages are adequately spacious and structurally strong to avoid accidents during cultural and religious programmes.

Police Issue Festival Guidelines

The police instructed mandals to refrain from putting up provocative posters and from organising programmes or making statements that could trigger disputes. Pagar urged organisers to coordinate with the police and ensure that the festival is conducted peacefully.

He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant as many residents are expected to travel to their native places during the festive period. Neighbours have been asked to keep an eye on locked houses in their vicinity to help prevent thefts.

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According to the police, around 40 public Ganesh mandals, 9,500 household Ganpati idols and 470 Gauri-Ganpati installations are expected within the Kolsewadi police station limits this year.

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