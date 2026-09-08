Ganeshotsav 2026: Heavy Vehicles Of 16 Tonnes And Above Banned On Mumbai-Goa NH-66 From September 11; Check Details

Heavy vehicle restrictions will be enforced on NH-66 during key Ganeshotsav travel and immersion periods | Representation Image

Thane, September 8, 2026: To ensure smooth and safe travel for devotees heading to the Konkan region during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival, the Maharashtra State Government has issued an official directive banning heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66).

Issued by the Transport Department under the Motor Vehicles Act, the restrictions target all multi-axle trucks, trailers, and heavy goods carriers with a gross weight capacity of 16 tonnes or more.

During the festival period, the highway experiences a massive surge in passenger traffic due to additional Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, state transport services, and private vehicles.

Heavy haulers—particularly those transporting sand, gravel, and heavy cargo—frequently cause severe traffic gridlocks along this route. The government aims to eliminate these bottlenecks and guarantee a hassle-free journey for travellers.

Phased Restriction Schedule

The vehicular ban will take effect in four specific phases aligned with key festival travel dates:

Arrival Phase & Preparations: From September 11, 2026 (00:01 hours) to September 15, 2026 (up to 23:00 hours).

5-Day Ganpati Immersion (Return Journey): September 18, 2026 (from 08:00 to 23:00 hours).

Gauri-Ganpati Immersion (7-Day Return Journey): September 19, 2026 (from 08:00 to 23:00 hours) through September 20, 2026 (up to 23:00 hours).

Anant Chaturdashi (Final Immersion & Peak Return Travel): From September 25, 2026 (08:00 hours) to September 26, 2026 (up to 20:00 hours).

Exempted Services & Key Directives

To ensure that supply chains and public safety are not compromised, the state government has exempted several critical sectors from these restrictions:

Port Operations: Vehicles carrying import-export cargo originating from or bound for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Jaigarh Port.

Essential Commodities: Carriers transporting milk, petrol, diesel, cooking LPG cylinders, medicines, liquid medical oxygen, vegetables, food grains, and other perishable essential items.

Emergency Services: Ambulances, police vehicles, fire tenders, disaster management units, and emergency support services.

Highway Repair Units: Trucks carrying construction and repair materials specifically designated for the ongoing widening of the Mumbai-Goa Highway (entry pass from traffic or highway police required).

Also Watch:

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner and Superintendents of Police in adjacent districts have been authorised to grant conditional relaxations depending on local traffic conditions. The measure is expected to bring major relief to millions of devotees travelling home to Konkan for the festivities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/