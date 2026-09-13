 Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain In Nallasopara; 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO
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Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain In Nallasopara; 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO

A Ganesha idol toppled in Nallasopara’s Yashwant Gaurav area between 6 pm and 7 pm after sudden rain prompted devotees to quickly cover it with plastic sheets. Four to five devotees were trapped underneath but escaped serious injury, suffering only minor scrapes. Local residents helped recover the idol, which was later taken to the mandal premises.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain In Nallasopara; 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO
Devotees escaped with minor scrapes after a Ganesha idol toppled while being covered during sudden rain in Nallasopara | X

Nallasopara, September 12, 2026: A distressing incident occurred in the Yashwant Gaurav area this evening between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm when a Lord Ganesha idol collapsed after devotees lost their balance while quickly covering it with plastic sheets due to sudden rain.

Idol Collapses During Covers Setup

The idol was being transported from a workshop when the unexpected downpour forced the group to make a hurried attempt to protect it. A video of the accident went viral on social media, showing four to five devotees trapped under the fallen idol.

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Devotees Escape With Minor Injuries

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately and assisted in lifting the heavy structure. Fortunately, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Valvi of Nallasopara Police Station confirmed that no one suffered severe injuries, with those involved receiving only minor scrapes. The idol was safely recovered and subsequently transported to the local mandal premises.

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