Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain In Nallasopara; 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO

Devotees escaped with minor scrapes after a Ganesha idol toppled while being covered during sudden rain in Nallasopara | X

Nallasopara, September 12, 2026: A distressing incident occurred in the Yashwant Gaurav area this evening between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm when a Lord Ganesha idol collapsed after devotees lost their balance while quickly covering it with plastic sheets due to sudden rain.

🚨 Ganpati Idol Falls During Procession in Nalasopara West



Nalasopara West: A Ganpati idol reportedly fell onto people while being carried near the Fan Fiesta Theatre in Yashwant Gaurav. The incident briefly caused panic in the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe and no serious… — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 12, 2026

Idol Collapses During Covers Setup

The idol was being transported from a workshop when the unexpected downpour forced the group to make a hurried attempt to protect it. A video of the accident went viral on social media, showing four to five devotees trapped under the fallen idol.

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Devotees Escape With Minor Injuries

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately and assisted in lifting the heavy structure. Fortunately, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Valvi of Nallasopara Police Station confirmed that no one suffered severe injuries, with those involved receiving only minor scrapes. The idol was safely recovered and subsequently transported to the local mandal premises.

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