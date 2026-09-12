Ganeshotsav 2026: Dharavi Mandal To Bring 7-8-Ft Replacement Idol On Sunday After 15-Ft Ganesh Idol Collapses In Kurla

A replacement Ganesh idol will be brought to the Dharavi mandal after its original idol collapsed during a Kurla procession | Unsplash (Representational Image)

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: Days after a 15-foot Ganesh idol collapsed during its arrival procession in Kurla West, the Om Shakti Welfare Foundation Mandal from Prem Nagar, Dharavi, is all set to bring a replacement idol on Sunday.

Replacement Idol Sourced In Ghatkopar

The new idol, measuring around seven to eight feet, has been sourced from Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar East. According to mandal president Mani Kandan, the idol will be brought to Dharavi in a grand procession on September 13.

The original 15-foot idol was being taken towards Dharavi in a procession at around 6.45 pm on September 8. According to the police, the trolley carrying the idol encountered a pothole near a speed breaker at Sheetal Talao in Kurla West, causing the idol to lose balance and fall onto the road.

Minor Injury Reported

The incident did not result in any major injuries. However, Santosh Jaiswal, who was near the trolley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bhabha Hospital, where he received first aid, police said.

Following the incident, mandal members, with the help of the police and local administration, immersed the damaged idol in the nearby Sheetal Talao, maintaining religious protocols and ensuring that the situation remained peaceful.

Smaller Idol For Existing Pandal

With only a few days left before the festival and a new 15-foot idol not being possible to make at such short notice, the organisers began looking for an alternative. They eventually found the seven-to-eight-foot idol in Ghatkopar East.

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The mandal had already constructed a 25-foot-high pandal for the original idol. Since it is not feasible to alter or dismantle the structure, the replacement idol will be installed in the same pandal, Mani Kandan said.

Despite the setback, the organisers have decided to continue with the celebrations. The new idol will be brought to Dharavi on Sunday in a traditional procession accompanied by music and festivities.

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