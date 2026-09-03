Ganeshotsav 2026: 'Coordinate Efforts To Ensure Smooth Traffic On Mumbai-Goa Highway,' Says PWD Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale

Authorities review highway preparedness, diversion routes and public facilities ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav travel rush | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Maharashtra Public Works Department has directed all concerned agencies to take urgent measures to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement on the Mumbai-Goa Highway during the 10-day Ganeshotsav period, with special focus on the Nagothane flyover and the Mangaon and Indapur bypass projects.

Focus On Highway Traffic

Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who reviewed the highway works at a meeting in Mahad, directed officials to ensure that light vehicle traffic over the Nagothane flyover remains uninterrupted and that the traffic situation is monitored throughout the festival. Officials have also been asked to submit daily reports on traffic management and safety at the flyover.

Bhosale directed that the Mangaon and Indapur bypass works on the Panvel-Indapur and Indapur-Zarap stretches be completed within the stipulated deadlines. He also stressed that construction quality must be maintained and that the ongoing works should not cause unnecessary inconvenience or disruption to motorists.

Facilities For Ganeshotsav Travellers

With a large number of devotees expected to travel towards the Konkan during Ganeshotsav, the minister directed officials to establish facility centres at identified locations along the highway. These centres will have to provide drinking water, electricity, medical assistance and sanitation facilities, including adequate mobile toilets.

Officials were also instructed to identify alternative routes in case of traffic congestion and ensure that internal roads likely to be used as diversions are repaired and kept in motorable condition before the festival begins.

“Traffic movement must remain smooth and safe throughout the 10-day Ganeshotsav period. All agencies should coordinate and take preventive measures in advance so that devotees and other motorists do not face inconvenience,” Bhosale said.

Toll Waiver Issue To Be Raised

The minister also indicated that the issue of toll waiver during the festival would be taken up directly with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The review meeting was attended by Raigad Guardian Minister Bharat Gogawale, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, MLA Aniket Tatkare, Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale and Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, among other senior officials.

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Gogawale and Tatkare also directed the concerned departments to coordinate on traffic management, road safety and basic facilities to ensure hassle-free travel for devotees during the festival.

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