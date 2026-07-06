Maharashtra Rains: PWD Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale Inspects Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Landslide Site, Orders Swift Restoration | VIDEO

PWD Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale reviewed restoration work at the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link after a rain-triggered landslide | File Photo

Mumbai, July 6: Public Works Minister on Monday inspected the landslide site near the entry point of the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link project after heavy rainfall triggered a slope collapse, disrupting traffic on the newly opened corridor.

Restoration Work Reviewed

Accompanied by senior officials of, the police and other departments, the Minister reviewed the situation and directed authorities to expedite restoration work.

Addressing the media, Bhosale said continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days caused a sudden change in the natural flow of water, leading to a large quantity of rocks and soil sliding down the hillside. The landslide occurred near the exit of a major tunnel on the Mumbai-bound carriageway, forcing authorities to temporarily restrict traffic.

The Minister clarified that the tunnel has not sustained any structural damage. However, a section of the shotcrete protective slab and the retaining wall near the entry point collapsed onto the roadway.

Safety Inspection Planned

He said the ongoing heavy rain and dense fog have made it impossible to assess conditions at the top of the hill. A detailed technical inspection will be conducted by experts once the weather improves to determine the exact cause of the altered water flow and recommend permanent preventive measures.

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Debris removal is being carried out on a war footing, with all concerned agencies instructed to complete the work at the earliest. The road will be reopened only after a joint safety inspection by the police and MSRDC, with public safety remaining the top priority, the Minister said.

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