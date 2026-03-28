Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC To Offer Free Mandap Permits, Shadu Clay To Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Makers, Launches Single-Window System

BMC promotes eco-friendly Ganeshotsav by offering free permits and Shadu clay to idol makers in Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 28: To promote eco-friendly festivals this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will offer free permits for temporary mandaps to sculptors making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. Spaces will be allotted on a “first-come, first-served” basis exclusively to eco-friendly sculptors, who will also receive free Shadu clay.

Single-window system for permits

The BMC has launched a “single-window system” on its website for idol makers to apply for various permits. Through this system, artisans can submit applications to create idols for Ganeshotsav and Navratri until October 10, with permits valid through October 20. The civic body has also issued a circular detailing guidelines for setting up temporary mandaps.

Guidelines as per court and pollution norms

Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 2) and coordinator of the Ganeshotsav, said, “Following the High Court’s directives, the BMC will strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board on May 12, 2020. In line with this, for the 2026 Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and other festivals, a circular has been issued providing guidelines for setting up temporary mandaps and related arrangements.”

Application process and approvals

As per the guidelines, while applying for mandaps on public or private land, idol makers must attach copies of previous year’s permits. All new applications and documents submitted through the online system will be reviewed at the departmental level, and clearances such as local police and traffic “no-objection” certificates will be obtained electronically before the Deputy or Assistant Commissioner grants permission.

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Rules for mandap setup

"Sculptors must not dig roads or footpaths; temporary mandaps should use non-invasive techniques, with fines of Rs 2,000 per unauthorised pit. They must also comply with BMC’s circulars and advertisement rules. Required documents include: public/private land affidavits, fire safety affidavit and society “no-objection” certificates," said the guideline.

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