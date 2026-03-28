Mumbai News: Illegal Dumping From Mira-Bhayandar’s Uttan Site Reported In Gorai Villages, Activist Seeks BMC Action

Residents in Gorai raise alarm over illegal waste dumping allegedly brought from Uttan, worsening health and environmental conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to tackle illegal dumping within the city, waste from Mira-Bhayandar’s Uttan dumping ground is reportedly being dumped at multiple locations in Gorai villages. A social activist has submitted a complaint to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Activist flags illegal dumping

Godfrey Pimenta, founder of the Watchdog Foundation, in a letter to Gagrani stated, “Over the past several days, local residents have witnessed more than 50 dumpers unloading garbage in Shepali and Gorai areas during late-night hours. This activity appears deliberate and systematic, carried out under the cover of darkness to avoid scrutiny. Such actions are not only unlawful but also reflect a complete disregard for public health, environmental safety, and residents’ well-being.”

Residents raise health and environmental concerns

This illegal dumping was reported by members of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association. In his letter, Pimenta noted that the stench in Shepali has become unbearable, severely affecting residents’ health and daily life, with potential risks of disease and environmental damage. However, despite prior complaints, no action has been taken, he complained.

Pimenta has demanded the immediate deployment of BMC guards, seizure of contractors’ vehicles, and recovery of cleanup costs. Praful Tambe, Assistant Commissioner of R Central Ward, was not available for comment.

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BMC steps to curb illegal dumping

Meanwhile, the BMC has long struggled to curb the illegal dumping of waste on roads and public spaces, particularly during nighttime when unidentified persons discard especially construction waste.

To address this issue, the civic body has formed special squads at the ward level to monitor and take action against such activities in their respective areas.

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