Ganeshotsav 2026: Bhiwandi Children Install Cow Dung Ganesha Idol, Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Children at Shri Kanhaiya Residency in Kapali celebrate Ganeshotsav with a natural idol made entirely from cow dung | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 15, 2026: Setting an example of an eco-conscious Ganeshotsav, children at Shri Kanhaiya Residency in Kapali, Bhiwandi, installed a Ganesha idol made entirely from cow dung, combining religious devotion with a message of environmental conservation.

The eco-friendly idol was specially prepared by the team of Samast Mahajan Foundation and provided to Sumit Gupta, following which the children of Shri Kanhaiya Residency installed it at their Ganesh pandal.

For the children, this year’s Ganeshotsav has gone beyond a traditional religious celebration and become an opportunity to spread awareness about protecting nature.

Instead of opting for conventional idols that may contribute to pollution after immersion, the children chose a natural alternative that is considered more environmentally friendly.

Sustainable Idol Alternatives

Idols made from natural materials such as cow dung are increasingly being viewed as sustainable alternatives to idols made from plaster of Paris and chemical-based colours.

During Ganeshotsav, the immersion of such conventional idols can contribute to pollution in water bodies, raising concerns over their impact on the environment.

The initiative by the children of Shri Kanhaiya Residency also drew attention from other residents and conveyed a positive message about celebrating festivals responsibly.

Faith And Environmental Responsibility

The children’s effort highlighted that faith and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. Through their simple initiative, they demonstrated how small community-led efforts can encourage people to adopt more sustainable practices while continuing to celebrate religious traditions with devotion.

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The eco-friendly Ganesha idol thus became more than just a centrepiece of the celebrations—it served as a reminder that protecting nature can also be an integral part of festive traditions.

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