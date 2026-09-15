Ganeshotsav 2026: Attention Commuters! Heavy Vehicles Banned On Vasai-Virar Routes From 2 PM To Midnight | PTI

Vasai: Commuters travelling across Vasai, Nalasopara and Naigaon during Ganeshotsav 2026 should take note, as the traffic police have announced route restrictions and diversions to manage congestion during Ganesh idol immersion processions.

Under Zone 2 (Vasai), the movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on several key routes between 2 pm and midnight on designated immersion days. Restrictions have also been imposed on general vehicular movement along select roads.

Ganesh Immersion Dates To Note

The traffic restrictions will be applicable around the major immersion days, including:

1.5-day Ganesh immersion: September 15

5-day Ganesh immersion: September 18

Gauri-Ganesh immersion: September 19

7-day Ganesh immersion: September 20

Anant Chaturdashi: September 25

Heavy Vehicles Banned On Key Routes

The following routes will see restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles:

Nalasopara East: Santosh Bhavan Highway to Nalasopara East Railway Station Road.

Vasai East: Vasai Phata (Dhumal Nagar) to Vasai East Railway Station Road and Sativali Khind to Vasai East Railway Station Road.

Nalasopara East: Tulinj Bridge – Sagar Sweet – Chandan Naka – Achole Circle (Achole Lake Route).

Naigaon: Naigaon Bapane to Naigaon Railway Station Road.

Madhuban: Madhuban Gate to Madhuban Quarry (immersion site) Road.

Vasai West: Tungareshwar Sweet Mart near the railway station – Ambadi Naka – Parvati Cross – Manikpur Naka – Stella Petrol Pump to Pachubandar.

Vasai East: Sativali Naka, Saibaba Naka, Agrawal Naka, Bhoir Pada, Renja Naka, Vardhman Naka, Chinchpada, Golani, Waliv Naka, Jayanagar Naka, Shalimar Hotel Naka and Vitthal Mandir Naka to Dhumal Nagar Naka.

Emergency Services Exempt

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Ashok Virkar issued the traffic orders under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of pedestrians, emergency vehicles and citizens during the immersion processions.

Police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and vehicles involved in essential services will remain exempt from the restrictions.

Strict Action For Violations

The police administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against motorists who violate the traffic orders.

Commuters travelling through Vasai-Virar, Nalasopara and Naigaon during the specified immersion days are advised to factor in the restrictions and plan their routes accordingly.

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