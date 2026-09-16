Ganeshotsav 2026: 15.59-Metre ‘Organ Of Hope’ Sculpture Sets Guinness World Record In Mumbai

The 15.59-metre ‘Organ of Hope’ sculpture at Lalbaug promotes organ donation awareness during Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai has entered the Guinness World Records for creating the largest fibreglass sculpture of human organs, unveiling a 15.59-metre-high installation titled “Organ of Hope” at Lalbaug on Wednesday to raise awareness about organ donation.

The sculpture, depicting multiple human organs, has been installed during Ganeshotsav with the support of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The organisers said the initiative aims to take the conversation around organ donation beyond hospitals and into the community, where thousands of devotees gather during the festival.

The campaign brings together healthcare and social organisations, including the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), MOHAN Foundation, Narmada Kidney Foundation, Verma Trust, Donate Life Lunawa Helping Hands and the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), Mumbai City Branch.

Students and faculty from Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, SNDT Matunga, Kirti College and Khalsa College are also participating in awareness activities.

Organ Donation Awareness

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said volunteers are interacting with visitors to explain the organ donation process, address misconceptions and encourage people to discuss their wishes with family members. Students have also contributed through donation pledges, artwork and awareness activities.

Dr S K Mathur, president of ZTCC, said organs retrieved from deceased donors are allocated through a transparent system based on medical need rather than a recipient’s financial status.

“Organ retrieved is donated in a very transparent manner and it has nothing to do with who is rich and who is poor. This is done purely on need and severity as per score which is decided on the condition of the patient,” he said.

Padma Shri Nilesh Mandlewala, founder and president of Donate Life, said awareness was crucial to strengthening organ donation. He stressed the need for people to understand the facts, overcome myths and have informed conversations with their families.

Transplant Demand And Availability

According to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) data, India recorded 20,019 organ transplants in 2025. As of March 3, 2026, 89,839 people were on the national waiting list for major organs.

Government data released in February 2026 showed that around 18% of transplants used organs donated after death, indicating the continuing gap between demand and availability.

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The organisers said the sculpture was intended not just as a record-setting installation but as a public reminder that informed conversations and organ donation can help give patients awaiting transplants another chance at life.

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