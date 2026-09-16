Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Over 61,500 Idols Immersed After 1.5-Day Ganeshotsav; No Untoward Incident Reported

Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Over 61,500 Idols Immersed After 1.5-Day Ganeshotsav; Special Measures At Place Across City |

Mumbai: As many as 61,528 Ganesh and Hartalika idols were immersed across Mumbai by 4 am on Wednesday, September 16, following the completion of the one-and-a-half-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. The immersion processions were carried out amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reporting no untoward incidents during the period covered.

According to figures shared by the civic body, household idols accounted for the bulk of the immersions. A total of 61,135 household Ganesh idols were immersed across various designated locations in the city.

Over 61,000 Household Idols Immersed

As many as 301 idols belonging to public Ganesh mandals were also immersed during the one-and-a-half-day period. The figures further included 92 Hartalika idols, taking the overall number of immersions to 61,528. The breakup of the immersions recorded by the BMC by 4 am was: 61,135 household Ganesh idols, 301 public Ganesh idols and 92 Hartalika idols.

The civic body had made arrangements at several designated immersion points across Mumbai to manage the large number of devotees taking part in the processions. Artificial ponds were also set up at multiple locations to provide additional immersion facilities and help regulate the movement of devotees and processions. BMC officials said no untoward incident was reported during the immersion process covered by the latest figures.

Different Traditions Determine Immersion Days

Ganeshotsav is observed according to different family and community traditions, with devotees choosing different days for immersion. While a large number of households opt for the one-and-a-half-day immersion, others perform visarjan on the fifth, seventh or final day of the festival.

The one-and-a-half-day immersion marks the first major visarjan period in Mumbai and is followed by several more rounds of immersions as the 12-day festival progresses. Processions carrying idols to immersion sites remain an important part of the city's Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Civic Arrangements To Continue

Meanwhile, preparations and civic arrangements will continue at immersion locations across Mumbai in the coming days. The BMC has deployed facilities, including artificial ponds and designated immersion points, to accommodate devotees and manage the increasing volume of idols.

The 12-day Ganeshotsav will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. The final day is expected to witness large-scale immersion processions involving household devotees as well as public Ganesh mandals across the city.

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