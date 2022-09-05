Ganeshotsav 2022: Noise levels touch new heights in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2022: The noise levels have reached new heights in last three years. | File Photo

Mumbai: After 2 years of very low noise levels, the use of drums, conical loudspeakers, and banjos increased noise levels on the 5th day of Ganpati Visarjan (immersion).

The combination of drums and banjo created the highest noise level, 115.6dB at the Babulnath corner of Marine Drive and 112.1dB at Bandra.



Sumaira Abdulali, from Awaaz Foundation, said that the second highest noise was recorded when a metal cylinder was beaten by a metal hammer at 109.4dB at Linking Road and by drums when sound was reflected off metal barriers of the Metro construction at SV Road, Khira Nagar.

The highest noise level in 2019 was 111.5 and, like this year, was created by banjo.