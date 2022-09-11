e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2022: Mumbai drowns in loudest immersion cacophony on the last day

The highest decibel level on final immersion day last year was 93.1dB, in 2020 was 100.7 dB and in 2019 was 121.3 dB as recorded by NGO Awaaz Foundation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2022: Mumbai drowns in loudest immersion cacophony on the last day | Photo: File

The last day of Ganesh immersion was the loudest with highest noise levels of 120.2dB being recorded at Opera House past midnight.

According to activist Sumaira Abduali, loudspeakers from political pandals continued beyond the timing restriction mandated by the HC.

