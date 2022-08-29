Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra tourism introduces pandal-hopping tours for senior citizens; details inside

Mumbai: BMC working to make Ganesh mandals aware of 13 unsafe bridges in city that lie on busy procession routes | ANI

The annual 11-day Ganeshotsav is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. People throng popular Ganesh pandals having themes and messages.

Considering the significance of the festival, the Maharashtra tourism, for the first time, has introduced Ganesh pandal hopping tour for senior citizens of 60 years and above.

In the tour, senior citizens can select cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune. The Maharashtra tourism in Mumbai will cover popular Ganesh pandals like GSB Wadala, Ganesh Gali Lalbaugh, Vile Parle Peshwa Ganpati, Khetwadicha Raja and Siddhivinayak temple.

In Pune,thepandals to be covered are Kasba Ganpati, Dagdusheth and Tulsi Bagh Ganpati among others. To availthe specialtour for senior citizens, one need to pay Rs 75 to mark the 75 years of Independence. Interested one can register through Maharashtra tourism website.

One of the official from Maharashtra tourism said that a 25-30-seater air conditioned bus will be made available on September 1,2,5,6 and 7. In Mumbai, the tour will be between 9 am-5 pm. While in Pune the tour timing will be between 8:30 am-12:30 pm, in Nagpur and Thane the time slot is between9am-5pm.

The official informed that several senior citizens and their family members have shown interest in the trip. People can also book the trip offline by contacting a number given on the registration page.

Interested applicants should provide vaccination certificate, Aadhar card and other valid details. Moreover, as this trip is planned for senior citizens the bus will have a tour guide and it will be well connected with the medical officer for any emergency, said the Maharashtra tourism officer.