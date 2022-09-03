Ganeshotsav 2022: Around 60,000 idols immersed in Mumbai

Ganesh Visarjan | ANI

The Ganesh idols immersed on the second day of the festival were 12,000 more compared to the previous year. Around 60,406 idols were immersed by the devotees in natural and artificial ponds till Friday morning.

Out of these 24,196 idols were immersed in the artificial lakes. No untoward incident was reported, said the BMC.

The festival will be celebrated till September 9. Traditionally, sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals immerse the idols on the second, fifth, seventh, and 11th day of the festival.

The city has 73 natural water resources and the BMC has arranged 162 artificial ponds. The civic body has appealed to the Mumbaikars to immerse their Ganesh idols in the artificial ponds.

The civic body has deployed trucks with immersion facilities and idol collection centres in all 24 wards. However, a large number of devotees prefer to immerse the idols in natural lakes, says the data shared by the BMC.

The maximum number of 60,122 idols immersed were household while 284 were sarvajanik. 172 sarvajanik and 24,196 household idols were immersed in the artificial lakes.

While 112 Sarvajanik and 35,926 were household idols. Notably, 48,263 household and 435 Sarvajanik idols were immersed in 2021.