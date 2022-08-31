Ganeshotsav 2022: Aarti held amid huge gathering at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai; WATCH

Festival season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi starting today.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha.

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja needs special mention.

On day one of the 10-day festival, aarti began at the famous pandal with much fanfare amid a huge gathering.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

On Monday evening, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic idol for public viewing.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, excitement among people has been much high this time as people are already out of their homes to offer prayers at various temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.