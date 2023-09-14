Ganesh Utsav 2023: BJP Arranges 6 'Namo Express' Special Trains For Konkan Devotees | Hrutvikraj Mandekar/ Representative pic

Mumbai: The Ganesh Festival is around the corner, citizens whose native is at Konkan region is rushing to his village by any transport means.

Reservation of train seat have already been done but still there are many citizens who want to go to Konkan to celebrate Ganesh festival along with thier families.

Considering this, BJP has arranged six special trains “Namo Express” for the devotees going to the Konkan region. The first train would leave for Konkan on Thursday, September 14 from Dadar station at 9.45 pm in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has tweeted that the Hindu festivals now would be celebrated with much enthusiastically by the BJP government. “Now, the UBT government has gone, a trouble over the celebration of Hindu festivals is gone too. BJP would support the Ganesh devotees who are going to Konkan. BJP has arranged six trains for Konkan from Mumbai for the festival. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to flag off the train,” Nitesh said.

Every year, lakhs of people go to their villages in Konkan from Mumbai to celebrate the Ganesh Festival. It is one of the biggest festivals in the Konkan as well as Mumbai. The 10-day long festival is very popular and hence getting train tickets or bus booking becomes very difficult for people. Taking into consideration the popularity of the festival, BJP has started special trains to Konkan apart from the scheduled ones for the convenience of the devotees.

BJP also arranges 300 buses for devotees

BJP has also arranged for over 300 buses for the devotees going to Konkan. The BJP leader did not forget to take a dig at Shiv Sena by associating the earlier Maha Vikas Aaghadi government with Mughal King Aurangzeb. Nitesh alleged that it was difficult to celebrate Hindu festivals during the Shiv Sena led government.

Read Also Ganesh Utsav 2023: NMMC Creates 139 Artificial Ponds For Immersion Of Ganpati Idols

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)