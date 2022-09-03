Ganesh Darshan in South Mumbai by HO-HO Air condition Bus Service | PTI

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is operating heritage tour open-deck buses for Ganesh darshan during the late night period from 10 pm to 6 am. Considering the voluminous and encouraging response to these buses, BEST has now started operating HO-HO air-conditioned service for the convenience of devotees.

These buses will be operated from September 3 to September 8, 2022 during the night hours from 10 pm to 6.00 am at an interval of 25 minutes. The service of these buses will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus & terminate at Wadala Bus Depot via Metro, Girgaon Church, Prarthana Samaj, Tardeo, Nagpada, Byculla Station (E), Jijamata Udyan , Lalbaug, Hindmata, Dadar Station (E), Dadar T.T. Wadala Depot. The fare for this A.C. HO-HO service will be Rs. 60/-and this bus pass will be valid for our ordinary, limited, and A.C. services also (except Open Deck Heritage Tour) operating during late night hours. This service is useful for devotees who want to stop their journey for Ganesh darshan and then continue their journey for Ganesh darshan.