Ganesh Chaturthi: Uddhav Thackeray, Along With Family, Visits Cousin Raj’s Residence ‘Shivtirth’ In Dadar For Bappa’s Darshan - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray, visited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s residence, ‘Shivtirth’, in Dadar on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha as part of Ganeshotsav celebrations.

VIDEO | Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray along with his family offers prayers on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/f4J6zzsvaC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

Thackeray families come together

Visuals shared on X showed Thackerays offering prayers and seeking Bappa’s blessings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The visuals also showed members of both Thackeray families coming together for a family photograph.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived at his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar with his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, as part of Ganeshotsav celebrations.



(Source: MNS) pic.twitter.com/Xxty2FD25W — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

The visuals further showed that the Ganpati Bappa idol installed at Raj Thackeray’s residence was reportedly made of silver, while the eco-friendly decorations were adorned with flowers.

Family visits prominent pandals

Meanwhile, Thackeray family also visited several prominent Ganpati pandals across Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi. Uddhav Thackeray, along with Aaditya and Rashmi Thackeray, visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers at one of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganpati pandals.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his family offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/i68RpInAIx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The historic 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Parel is celebrating its 99th year. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit the pandal and seek Bappa’s blessings pic.twitter.com/z8rmdKeBlq — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

MLA Aaditya, taking to X, wrote, “I took darshan with immense devotion of the faction leader Hon. Shri. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray, along with mother Smt. Rashmi Thackeray, at the Lalbaugcha Raja, the revered abode of faith for millions of devotees. May the benevolent shade of grace from the obstacle-remover Lalbaugcha Raja ever remain upon us all!”

According to reports, the family also visited Ganesh Gully on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to offer prayers and seek blessings. The family is also expected to visit the historic ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’ in Parel, which is celebrating its 99th year.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The historic 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Parel is celebrating its 99th year. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit the pandal and seek Bappa’s blessings pic.twitter.com/z8rmdKeBlq — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Mumbai embraces Ganeshotsav

Meanwhile, Mumbai once again embraced the festive spirit as the city came alive on Ganesh Chaturthi, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city. Several prominent Ganesh mandals have magnificently decorated their pandals for the auspicious festival.

Several prominent Ganpati pandals across the city have already started witnessing massive crowds, with devotees queuing up to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Among the most prominent pandals, Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja witnessed a massive crowd of devotees standing in queues to seek Mukh Darshan and offer their prayers.

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