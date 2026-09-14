Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Installs Shadu Clay Idol Crafted By Class 2 Student At Mayor’s Residence - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday welcomed an eco-friendly Ganesh idol at the Mayor’s Bungalow on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The arrival of Bappa for the one-and-a-half-day celebration infused the Mayor’s residence with a festive atmosphere and vibrant energy.

Eco-friendly Ganesh idol installed

According to reports, a Shadu clay idol of Shri Ganaraya, the remover of obstacles, was installed at the Mayor’s residence earlier in the morning, with the immense devotion and in a joyous atmosphere. Visuals of the eco-friendly idol and environmentally sustainable decorations have also surfaced. The visuals showed the idol crafted with meticulous artistry in a simple and elegant design.

The reports stated that the eco-friendly idol was a special artistic creation of Ritik Paswan, a student of a municipal school. Ritik, a second-grade student from the Prabhadevi Municipal School run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had personally presented a small Shadu clay Ganesh idol that he made with his own hands to the Mayor last week.

Mayor honours young student

To honour the student’s artistry and sentiment, Tawde installed the idol at her residence. She also invited Ritik and his mother for Ganesh puja.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Tawde said, “I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all for Shri Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra's state festival. May our beloved Bappa cast his benevolent gaze upon our Mumbai city and bestow happiness, prosperity, and good health upon everyone—this is my prayer.”

Focus on environmental sustainability

Morover, the Ganeshotsav celebrations at the Mayor’s residence focused on protecting the environment. As the decorations were made using flowers and other eco-friendly materials.

Speaking about preparations for the immersion of eco-friendly Ganesh idols on the second day, Tawde said, “Four days ago, I conducted a thorough review of all the chowpatties, natural water bodies, and artificial immersion ponds across Mumbai. I personally visited all the locations.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On BMC preparations for immersion of Ganesh idols, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde, says, "Four days ago, I conducted a thorough review of all the chowpatties, natural water bodies, and artificial immersion ponds across Mumbai. I personally visited all the locations. We… pic.twitter.com/rI6F35K5mI — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

She further said that nearly 358 artificial immersion ponds have been prepared following the High Court’s directive that Ganesh idols measuring less than six feet should be immersed in artificial ponds.

As the Ganesh festival begins, Mumbai has once again come alive with devotion, music and celebrations, as millions of devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city.

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