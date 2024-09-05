Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: BEST To Run Additional Night Bus Services In Central & South Mumbai From September 7-16 For Ganpati Festival; Check Details

BEST Buses | Representational image

Keeping in mind the convenience of commuters, BEST has decided to run additional bus services from September 7 to 16, 2024, during the night. This move aims to accommodate the surge in commuters during late-night hours, particularly in Central and South Mumbai.

The special bus services will operate between 10:30 PM and 6:00 AM, covering routes from Colaba to North-West Mumbai, including key areas such as Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel, and Chembur. The initiative is designed to enhance convenience and accessibility for both devotees and tourists attending the festival.

An official statement noted that all relevant personnel have been instructed to ensure the timely operation of these buses, complete with proper route and destination signage. Additionally, officers and inspectors will be stationed at major loading points to manage the increased passenger load efficiently. This expanded service aims to improve travel conditions and cater to the passengers' needs during the Ganpati festival.

Routes of additional bus services:

4 Ltd.: Dr. M. Iqbal Chowk (Sir J. J. Hospital) to Oshiwara Depot

8 Ltd.: Jijamata Udyan to Shivaji Nagar

A-21: Dr. S.P.M. Chowk (Museum) to Deonar Depot

A-25: Backbay Depot to Kurla Depot

A-42: Kamala Nehru Park to Sandhurst Road

Route 44: Worli Village to S. Yashwante Chowk (Kalachowki)

51: Electric House to Santacruz Depot

Route 69: Dr. S.P.M. Chowk to P.T. Udyan, Sewri

51: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalakilla Depot