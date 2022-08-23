Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MBMC to create 3 artificial ponds and 12 idol collection units in Mira Bhayander

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to create three artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersions of Ganesha idols this year. This apart from twelve idol collection centres which will be set up at strategic locations in all the six administrative wards across the twin cities. Devotees can perform the pre-immersion puja at home and then hand over the idol at the immersion centres.

“Proper awareness campaigns are being launched to encourage eco-friendly initiatives. The idol collection concept which was launched during Covid-induced restrictions will be continued. This would ensure that devotees don't have to travel long distances for immersion,” an MBMC official said, adding that it will also prevent crowds from gathering

The artificial ponds will be created at Shivar Garden and Joggers Park in Mira Road and at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar. Notably, former civic chief Vikram Kumar had introduced the concept of eco-friendly immersions in 2012. Despite a slow start, the trend started gaining acceptance after the initiative was continued in a much more elaborate manner by his successor Suresh Kakani who created five artificial ponds that recorded 642 immersions in 2013.

After a mysterious break of four consecutive years, the civic administration, led by former commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar, sensed the need of checking the unabated pollution of water bodies in the Mira-Bhayandar region while immersing idols during the Ganesh festival and reintroduced artificial ponds in 2018. Last year, 2,674 idols were accepted at collection points and immersed in artificial ponds.

While around 20,000 idols of the loving Elephant-headed God grace the twin cities, a 10 per cent rise is witnessed every year. This year the festivities begin on August 31.

Artificial ponds

3

Idol collection units

12

First introduced

2012

Ganesha idols in Mira-Bhayandar

20,000

Annual increase in idols

10 %

