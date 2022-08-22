Mumbai: Man held for hurling egg at Ganesh idol in Kamathipura area | BL Soni

The Nagpada Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly throwing an egg on a trolley that was carrying a Ganesh idol in the Kamathipura area.

The police on Sunday registered a case after the complainant, Santosh Amrute, a resident of Kamathipura lodged a complaint owing to ‘hurting religious sentiments’ and causing ‘disruptions between two communities. Amrute, 45, was part of the procession when the incident took place, said the police.

As per Amrute’s statement, the accused threw an egg aiming toward the vehicle that was carrying the Ganpati idol. As soon as he did that, a large crowd started gathering in the area.

“However, before anything serious happened, the police officers who were nearby on bandobast duty and were busy patrolling intervened. The accused, Abdul Kharim alias Shahbaz, has been booked,” said a police officer at Nagpada police station.

After the incident, the police received a complaint from Amrute after which Shahbaz was arrested under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation to find out the exact motive and other information from the accused is underway, said the police.