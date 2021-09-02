Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: MBMC identifies 57 idol collection centers in Mira Bhayander

Keeping in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Thursday replicated last year’s guidelines by issuing a circular stating devotees won’t be able to immerse the idols on their own.

Instead, the civic administration has tagged 57 idol collection centers at strategic locations in all the six administrative wards across the twin-city, stated the circular issued by additional municipal commissioner-Vijaykumar Mhasaal. Devotees can perform the pre-immersion puja at home/ pandals and then handover the idol at immersion centres. The civic personnel will collect the idols from these points and immerse them in natural/ artificial ponds or the sea.

The initiative would ensure devotees not having to travel long distances for immersion, but also avoid crowding during the festive period in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said. Apart from creation of artificial ponds, there are 22 public immersion points in the twin-city.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: Illegal construction issue takes centre stage in online MBMC meet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:23 PM IST