Mira Bhayandar: Illegal construction issue takes centre stage in online MBMC meet

The issues pertaining to massive illegal constructions flourishing in the twin-city and notices to housing societies seeking submission of documents to authenticate the installation of weather sheds on the terrace of buildings took center stage in the general body meeting of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The meeting was held through video conferencing held on Thursday.

The discussion over illegal construction was triggered due to a massive demolition drive, recently undertaken by the civic administration to raze nearly 300 tenements that had been illegally built on a plot in the Kashigaon area of Kashimira. The land which was tagged with garden reservation falls in the ward represented by MBMC mayor Jyotsna Hasnale.

Cutting across party lines, members from the ruling party as well as the opposition, trained their guns on the local ward officers who were allowing illegal constructions to mushroom all over the twin-city. While most of the members demanded action against the concerned ward officials, Congress corporator Rajeev Mehra raised a point by ridiculing the civic chief’s decision of promoting a ward officer to deputy municipal commissioner, despite the fact that he was suspended after being caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a bribe to protect illegal structures.

Earlier, BJP corporator Dhruv Kishore Patil moved a call-to-attention motion questioning the civic administration’s illogical move demanding documents from housing societies to validate the legality of the weather sheds installed on the terrace of buildings as protection from rains.

“The notices have worried the common citizens. The administration should understand the fact that most of the buildings which needed weather sheds are in existence from the gram panchayat regime. How are they supposed to fetch the papers?” Patil said.

Responding to the issues, the mayor directed strict action including suspension of officers who shelter the illegal constructions and roll-back of notices issued in context to weather sheds. All eyes are now on MBMC chief Dilip Dhole's next move in context to both the crucial issues.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:43 PM IST