 Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: Pandals Unveil 'First Look' Of Their Deities, Announces Dress Code For Visitors
Some of the major Ganesha pandals unveiled the deity on Wednesday, three days before the start of the 10-day festival.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Among the pandals that had an inauguration ceremony was the Andheri cha Raja ar Azad Nagar, Veera Desai Road. This pandal, which is in its 59th year, immerses the Sankashti day after the festival and not on the tenth day of the festival.

The pandal has announced a dress code for visitors. Devotees have been asked not to enter the pandal in shorts and skirts. "We have this dress code for the last 15 years, but we will reinforce it this year. The idea is to send across a message across the city and country that we should follow our dressing  traditions while visiting temples and other religious place," said Uday Salian from the mandal.

Sahyadri Cha Raja at Tilak Nagar, Chembur

Sahyadri Cha Raja at Tilak Nagar, Chembur | Facebook

Mumbai Cha Raja ( Ganesh Galli )

Mumbai Cha Raja ( Ganesh Galli ) | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

First look of GSB Seva Mandal Ganesha idol at Matunga

First look of GSB Seva Mandal Ganesha idol at Matunga | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

This year, the pandal has been designed after the Patwon ki Haveli in Jaisalmer. 

Sahyadri Cha Raja at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, that is in its 48th year, the pandal is themed on the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi.

The idol that installed yesterday is seated on a throne.Other pandals that had a ceremony were the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle, the richest Ganesh pandal in the country. The two major pandals in Lalbaug, too, unveiled their deities.

FPJ's Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is here!

FPJ's Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is here! | Scan and Participate: FPJ Eco Ganesh

The festival will start on September 7, which is Ganesh Chaturthi and end on September 17, Anand Chaturdashi.

