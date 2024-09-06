Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: Pandals Unveil 'First Look' Of Their Deities, Announces Dress Code For Visitors

Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: Pandals Unveil 'First Look' Of Their Deities; See Photos Inside | FPJ

Among the pandals that had an inauguration ceremony was the Andheri cha Raja ar Azad Nagar, Veera Desai Road. This pandal, which is in its 59th year, immerses the Sankashti day after the festival and not on the tenth day of the festival.

The pandal has announced a dress code for visitors. Devotees have been asked not to enter the pandal in shorts and skirts. "We have this dress code for the last 15 years, but we will reinforce it this year. The idea is to send across a message across the city and country that we should follow our dressing traditions while visiting temples and other religious place," said Uday Salian from the mandal.

Andheri, Maharashtra: Andhericha Raja Ganesh Utsav Pandal President Ashok Rane says, "Ganpati was established in 1966, and for the past 58 years, Ganeshotsav has been celebrated with pride. This year, the Andhericha Raja will be adorned with a decoration theme inspired by the… pic.twitter.com/pfsr0CGHFq — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

Sahyadri Cha Raja at Tilak Nagar, Chembur | Facebook

Mumbai Cha Raja ( Ganesh Galli ) | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

First look of GSB Seva Mandal Ganesha idol at Matunga | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

This year, the pandal has been designed after the Patwon ki Haveli in Jaisalmer.

Sahyadri Cha Raja at Tilak Nagar, Chembur, that is in its 48th year, the pandal is themed on the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi.

The idol that installed yesterday is seated on a throne.Other pandals that had a ceremony were the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle, the richest Ganesh pandal in the country. The two major pandals in Lalbaug, too, unveiled their deities.

The festival will start on September 7, which is Ganesh Chaturthi and end on September 17, Anand Chaturdashi.