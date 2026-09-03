Gadchiroli To Be Developed As Global Green Steel Hub: Jaykumar Rawal | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to take a major step towards sustainable industrialisation, with Gadchiroli being developed as a potential global hub for green steel production, Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal said on Thursday.

Rawal said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with John Cockerill India Ltd was not merely an industrial investment agreement but the foundation for an ambitious plan to transform Gadchiroli into a global centre for green steel manufacturing.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the agreement, Rawal said the project would give a new direction to Maharashtra’s industrial development by bringing advanced green technologies, large-scale investment, employment opportunities and skill development to the region.

Green steel vision for Gadchiroli

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra has emerged as a leading destination for global investment, advanced technology, innovation and sustainable industrial development, Rawal said.

He added that the state’s development strategy focused not only on economic growth but also on balanced and inclusive regional development.

The Gadchiroli project, he said, would go beyond establishing a new industrial unit and could become the foundation for the district’s broader industrial transformation.

The initiative is expected to combine Vidarbha’s natural and mineral resources with environment-friendly production processes and create a model of responsible industrial development.

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Global partnership and investment push

Rawal said Maharashtra was strengthening international industrial partnerships through its Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Indian Affairs-related initiatives.

The partnership with John Cockerill would help the state strengthen its position in green steel production and exports globally, he added.

The formal exchange of the MoU is scheduled to take place on September 4 in the presence of the Prime Minister of Belgium, giving the partnership greater international visibility and recognition.

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Focus on local skills

The state government will provide necessary approvals, policy incentives and an industry-friendly ecosystem for the project, while giving special emphasis to developing skills among local youth.

Rawal said the government’s vision was to establish Gadchiroli’s identity not merely as a resource-rich district but as a global centre for green steel, innovation and sustainable industries.

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