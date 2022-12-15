G20 Development Working Group meeting concludes in Mumbai; know the key takeaways from the meet | File pic

Mumbai: The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) came to end as delegates from across G20 countries deliberated on the role of Data for Development and ways to accelerate progress towards SDGs over three days in city.

India's proposals during the meet:

India proposed a G20 Initiative on Data for Development at the G20 Development Working Group meeting. India said during the meeting, it will help in strengthening data harnessing through capacity building network to bridge the data divide particularly for developing nations across the world. At the same time, it will also help accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Space technology, G20 and India's growing prominence in the space sector were also discussed during the DWG meeting.

India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the G20 Presidency is a great opportunity for India to improve the infrastructure of cities and highlight India's cultural talents.