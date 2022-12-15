G20 logo to soon appear on railway tickets, passes, and more | File pic

To commemorate India’s prestigious G20 presidency and the meetings being held across the country, the railway authorities have said that the G20 logo will soon be seen on tickets and passes. The logo will also be used in various railway publications, websites, stationery, social media platforms, branding at railway stations, inside the trains, TV screens, posters and banners.

Central Railway (CR) officials said these are ways to familiarise people about this watershed moment. They added that the logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of the Indian National Flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, our national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Under the logo the word ‘Bharat’ has been inscribed in Devanagari script.

Meaning of the logo

Officials said that the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or One Earth, One Family, One Future – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on our planet and in the wider universe.

An official said, “The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with associated environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.”

The logo and the theme together convey a powerful message of India’s G20 Presidency, “which is of striving for just and equitable growth for all in the world, as we navigate through these turbulent times, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner”, as per a statement released by the Government of India.