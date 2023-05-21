G20 in Mumbai: BEST appointed as official transport partner to cater delegates arrived in city |

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has been appointed as the official transport partner for the G20 meetings taking place in the city from May 21 to May 23, 2023. "BEST has deployed its newest fleet of premium electric buses to cater to the delegates, aligning with the focus of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group" said an official of BEST.

Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST, expressed his delight, stating, "It is a proud moment for BEST to become the first City Transport Utility in India to be an official partner for transportation for G20 delegates. We extend our gratitude to the Government of India and the Maharashtra government for entrusting us with this opportunity to ferry the G20 delegates. We are committed to providing them with comfortable and seamless mobility using our premium electric buses. Furthermore, we hope that the G20 delegates' experience with our service will inspire Mumbaikars to choose this sustainable option over private vehicles."

The luxury electric air conditioned buses assigned to transport the delegates are part of BEST's recently launched app-based premium service. These buses operate along multiple routes in the city, including Thane-BKC and Kharghar-Airport, catering to office-goers and airport travellers alike.

BMC's vision for 100% electric bus fleet

According to a senior officer, BEST currently operates the largest fleet of electric buses in India, comprising 464 buses, including 56 premium buses. By the end of this year, BEST aims to make 50% of its fleet electric, with a vision to achieve a 100% electric bus fleet of 10,000 buses in Mumbai by 2026.

These buses have been procured as part of the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Government of India. Once implemented, this ambitious plan will help reduce 6.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and save 6000 million tonnes of fossil fuel.

As a result, BEST stands to earn carbon credits equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. The organization has outlined a roadmap to monetize these carbon credits, anticipating revenues of ₹500 crores over a ten-year period.

"With its participation in the G20 meetings and its dedication to sustainable transportation, BEST Undertaking continues to spearhead efforts in promoting clean and efficient public transportation systems in India" said a senior officer of BEST adding that With a fleet of approximately 3,300 buses, the BEST service remains the backbone of the city's public transport system, ensuring convenient and reliable transportation for an average of 30 lakh passengers every day.

BEST official speaks on environmental conservation

According to a BEST official, "This remarkable achievement not only reinforces BEST's commitment to environmental conservation but also highlights India's dedication to sustainable development. The partnership with G20 delegates for their city transportation needs serves as a testament to the quality and reliability of BEST's premium electric bus service."

"The success of BEST's electric bus fleet is anticipated to inspire other cities in India and across the globe to adopt similar eco-friendly transportation solutions. As Mumbai continues its journey towards becoming a sustainable city, BEST's efforts exemplify the positive impact that can be achieved through innovation and collective action in addressing climate change and air pollution" he said.