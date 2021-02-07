FYJC academic year begins after six months of waiting

After a wait of almost six months, the academic year for First Year Junior College (FYJC) students has begun. Junior colleges have started conducting regular online lectures and said that they do not want to waste any more time and delay academic learning for students though the FYJC online admission process is still on.

Currently, First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round 2 is being conducted for those students who have not yet secured admissions, not been allotted seats or have withdrawn or cancelled their admissions. Over 40,000 students are yet to secure a seat in junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Junior colleges said they have started regular lectures via online mode in order to avoid academic loss of students. Tarannum Sayyed, a teacher managing FYJC admissions, said, "We started conducting regular online lectures from February instead of waiting for the completion of the FYJC admission online process.

Devika Nargis, another teacher said, "The academic year 2020-21 has already been delayed by six months. Lectures for FYJC generally begin by September every year. However, this time, the academic year has been delayed and students have been waiting with no academic learning for the last six months."

Till now, a total of six admission rounds -three general merit rounds, two special and one FCFS round- have been conducted for FYJC online admission. Over 1.02 lakh seats in 843 junior colleges in the MMR are still lying vacant. FCFS round 2 will be conducted till February 12, wherein students can participate and apply for allotment on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in.