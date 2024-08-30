From The Campus: Mumbai Toppers Share Their 'Secret' To Achieving Better Scores In Exam!

Representative Image | Freepik

Mumbai: When it comes to achieving top grades, studying smart is just as important as studying hard. Common effective study habits were noted among students to improve their grades. Students who managed to get themselves on the A-graders list revealed their secrets to the Free Press Journal (FPJ).

A common trend among these students is maintaining a daily study schedule. Setting realistic goals and allotting time to specific concepts helps students get into the habit of discipline.



“If I take up many subjects all at once and do not set targets for myself, I end up remembering less about the concepts, and it takes up all of my time. Setting up a study timetable helps me have a clear head and study better," Mary Salian, who scored 90% in 9th grade, said, agreeing to using the aforementioned trick. She is currently a class 10 student at Don Bosco High School, Mumbai.



Time Management Is The Key



Students often find themselves in a dilemma where they have too much on their plate and a very little time to complete it all. That's where the ‘Time Management’ trick comes in. Mastering time management is a crucial skill for achieving academic success.



Dividing the concepts and planning according to the importance and urgency of the topics makes it easier to tackle more in limited time, ensuring that they cover all the necessary material within a given time frame. This trick helps students maintain a balanced study routine and avoid cramming at the last minute.



Another toppers secret for scoring better, according to Jai Mehta, a college student with a 9.2 SGPA, is active engagement in lectures. Not only does he read the textbooks and notes thoroughly, but also makes the most of his time in the classroom.



Noting the benefits, Mehta said, “I have always been interactive in class, and that has helped me gain a lot of knowledge and clarity in the classroom myself. With that, my study time at home also decreases because the struggle of making a concept understood is eliminated.” He is currently enrolled in the 12th grade at Kamla Mehsana College.

Busting a common myth that extracurricular activities distract students from their studies, Sanjana Benaifer, who plays sports, is a topper in her class. She plays football and agrees that it helps her focus better on her studies. "I have been athletic all my life, and striking a perfect balance between my studies and my passion for sports has only helped me reach my full potential and perform better," Benaifer told the FPJ. She scored 98% in grade 10 and is currently pursuing her education at SVKM's Mithibai College.

Make Notes

To cover a large syllabus and understand the jargon of various concepts, students often find themselves tangled in their minds, trying to find a solution to make it all easy to understand. Kyra Jasian, a class 12 student found making personal notes to be the solution to this problem. She scored 88% in the previous year.



Some common ways to make these notes include jotting down key points on sticky notes, asking questions in class, making charts and diagrams, and writing answers in pointers. Jasian said, "I have the habit of writing all my answers in points and even remembering them in point form. This helps me remember better, and also get a better understanding of the concept. Using this methods, I am able to write better answers in the exams."



These students also discussed exam stress and how it may affect exam preparation. One common strategy they mentioned was practising relaxation exercises and having faith in oneself.

(The author of article is a Campus Reporter at The Free Press Journal)