From The Campus: 'Instagram Reels' Becomes New Popular Hobby Among Mumbai College Students

Mumbai: College students are always finding ways to express themselves or their talents, may it be through fashion, talents, social media, or other means. In the digital age, choosing a platform for self-expression has become easier than ever.

Notably, the Meta-owned Instagram has emerged as one of the top platforms for students to do so. The 'reels' feature provided by the app that allows users to make short form content and share it with the world has become a great hit among Mumbai students.

To discuss this, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) reached out to students who regularly indulge in this practice to gauge their experiences.

Student Experiences

Mridini Sehgal, a graduate from Amity University, posts reels about her everyday life. She said, “Making content for Instagram Reels feels like keeping a diary of memories.” She added, “Reels help me be me, which is in a way empowering.”

Joanna D’Souza, a second-year architecture student from Amity University, also shared her love for reel creation and said, “As a person who absolutely loves fashion and creating new outfits as a hobby, reels gave me an amazing tool to show off all my shopping sprees.”

This feature has also proven to be a common way for many students to showcase their talents, and earn money.

Another third-year student from the same college, Hriday Pathak, who posts reels with intricate camera work and edits of places and events, said, “Creating reels has helped me think outside the box. It has challenged me as a videographer and editor to create in a unique way to make shorter and more concise videos.”

He also mentioned, “It has helped me grow as a videographer and helped hone my skills.”

Siddhant Haste, a Mass Media graduate who has had immense success on the platform, said, “Ever since I was a child, I wanted to be a content creator. My friends and I used to film movies and post them. And now reels help me continue that dream of becoming a content creator.”

He added, “By making the content I truly loved and was interested in, I found my audience. Even if this stopped being profitable for me, I would still keep making videos.”

Reels, to conclude, have become a brilliant way for many students to express themselves online.

(The author of this article is a Campus Reporter at the Free Press Journal)