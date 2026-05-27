From Temple Meals To ₹3,000 Crore Defence Dream: How Shirdi's Ganesh Nibe Built NIBE Group

Ganesh Nibe stands at the upcoming defence manufacturing hub near Shirdi, reflecting on his journey from poverty to entrepreneurship | File Photo

Shirdi, May 28: At the sprawling upcoming defence and compressed natural gas (CNG) manufacturing hub near Shirdi in Ahilya Nagar district of Maharashtra, where a massive building complex now stands tall against the dry rural landscape, Ganesh Nibe (40) pauses for a moment before speaking about his childhood.

“The place where I am sitting now, this village — when I was small, I did not even have a proper house to stay in,” he says quietly. “I used to eat one meal a day, and that too from the temple food seva at the Shirdi temple, which cost just Rs 5 then.”

From hardship to industrial ambition

Today, the farmer’s son who once lived in a hutment on a two-acre patch of land is spearheading one of Maharashtra’s ambitious private-sector defence and clean energy projects — a proposed Rs 3,000 crore investment spread across nearly 3,000 acres, including a 1,000-acre CNG complex and a 2,000-acre missile manufacturing hub.

The company will be manufacturing 5 lakh 155 mm artillery shells per annum and sea-to-sea and sea-to-land guided missiles with a 300 km range. The facility was recently inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior Army officers.

The company expects its facilities to become fully operational by December 2026, “or maybe a month or two later,” according to Nibe. But for him, the journey has never been merely about building factories. “It is about building the nation,” he says.

In a sector traditionally dominated by government establishments, NIBE Group’s entry into defence manufacturing marks the growing rise of private participation in India’s strategic industries. Asked how such a collaboration between defence manufacturing and private enterprise became possible, Nibe frames it as a matter of intent.

‘We have come to build the nation’

“The country receives two kinds of people,” he says. “One comes with a mindset of making money, and another comes with a mindset of building the nation. We have come to build our nation strong.”

He adds that the company’s growth, in his view, has been guided by “positive energies in the air” and by the teachings of Sai Baba — particularly the philosophy of “Shraddha and Saburi” (faith and patience). Those words, he says, became an anchor during the hardest years of his life.

After completing Class 12, Nibe could not afford higher education.

“What could I do with just a two-acre field?” he recalls. “We had only a hut. Everyone in my village knows the exact measurement of my hut.”

In 2000, he moved to Mumbai in search of work. “I worked on whatever work came my way,” he says. “The long training in Mumbai made me what I am today.”

From small jobs to managing investments and running businesses, Nibe says he learnt financial discipline and operational management through experience rather than formal education.

“My company runs smoothly without anyone’s complaint. Investments come properly, funds are raised properly,” he says, adding that future fundraising for the company will happen “as per the requirements from the markets”. Nibe has been backed by his wife, Manjusha Nibe, and his mother.

Patriotism and family influence

“When we thought about what could be done on just two acres of land, the thought of doing something for the nation was always there,” Nibe says.

Patriotism and discipline shaped their thinking from the beginning. “Everyone earns money in life,” he says. “But when I meet someone from the defence forces and salute them, it gives a completely different satisfaction.”

Also Watch:

His family’s own connection to the armed forces also played a role. “My uncle was in the defence sector, so the thought of entering defence was always there in our minds,” he says. “But we did not want to do anything haphazardly. We wanted something well planned.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/